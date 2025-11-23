Combating money laundering and cyber fraud to be discussed on sidelines of Eurasian Group in Minsk

Belarus will have to confirm the high rating of its anti-money laundering system in 2027. Dmitry Zakharov, Director of the Financial Monitoring Department of the State Control Committee of Belarus, told reporters this ahead of the start of the Eurasian Group Plenary Week.

Combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism is being discussed on the sidelines of the EAG in Minsk. Financial fraud and cyber fraud are increasingly common these days. Criminals typically exploit financial institutions to maximize their profits from their scams.

To combat them effectively, a consolidated position is needed from all government agencies and organizations that are part of national anti-money laundering systems, noted Dmitry Zakharov.

In his view, the Eurasian Group is a unique opportunity to support each other and work together to combat various financial abuses.

Dmitry Zakharov, Director of the Financial Monitoring Department of the State Control Committee of Belarus:

"The agenda also includes strategically significant issues. For example, a discussion of the operational situation related to trends, threats, and risks in the area of money laundering and the financing of destructive processes in the countries participating in the Eurasian Group. Possible progressive methods for combating these negative phenomena will be considered. We will exchange best practices, because each country has its own capabilities, experience, and mechanisms. It will be very interesting to hear about this experience and try to apply it to our reality and our country."