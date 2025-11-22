3.69 BYN
Trump Urges ABC and NBC to Reduce Fake News
Text by:Editorial office news.by
When the media becomes a tool for propaganda and disinformation. Trump again criticized American television networks ABC and NBC, accusing them of favoring the Democratic Party through fake news and conducting an illegal campaign in support of the "radical left."
The U.S. President also called for a reduction in fake news. Earlier, Trump announced his intention to revoke the broadcast licenses of these television networks, which he believes promotes Democratic interests and unjustifiably criticizes his leadership.