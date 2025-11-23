Watch onlineTV Programm
Kindergartens in Warsaw closing en masse due to sharp decline in birth rate

Kindergartens in Warsaw have begun closing en masse, according to Polish media. The reason is a sharp deterioration in the demographic situation.

It is reported that fewer children are being born in the Polish capital every year. While almost 20,000 children were born in the city in 2017, in 2025 that number will be almost half that.

Future birth rates are projected to be even lower. The deteriorating situation has already affected several districts of Warsaw: some kindergartens have closed, and children have been transferred to neighboring institutions.

