Large-Scale NATO Exercises Begin in the Baltic Sea

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/aaed6a53-bf54-4f36-8808-c3ebeec2e3c4/conversions/448d9634-f7e7-4dc9-88a2-d3968552c542-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/aaed6a53-bf54-4f36-8808-c3ebeec2e3c4/conversions/448d9634-f7e7-4dc9-88a2-d3968552c542-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/aaed6a53-bf54-4f36-8808-c3ebeec2e3c4/conversions/448d9634-f7e7-4dc9-88a2-d3968552c542-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/aaed6a53-bf54-4f36-8808-c3ebeec2e3c4/conversions/448d9634-f7e7-4dc9-88a2-d3968552c542-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Another attempt to demonstrate force. Large-scale NATO exercises begin today in the territorial waters of Finland and Estonia in the Baltic Sea. The maneuvers will last until December 4.

Twenty warships and support vessels from NATO allies are involved. Fighter jets, helicopters, and maritime surveillance aircraft will join the exercise. The total number of participants is approximately 5,000 militaries.