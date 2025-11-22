3.69 BYN
Large-Scale NATO Exercises Begin in the Baltic Sea
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Another attempt to demonstrate force. Large-scale NATO exercises begin today in the territorial waters of Finland and Estonia in the Baltic Sea. The maneuvers will last until December 4.
Twenty warships and support vessels from NATO allies are involved. Fighter jets, helicopters, and maritime surveillance aircraft will join the exercise. The total number of participants is approximately 5,000 militaries.
According to the Finnish Navy, the exercises will focus on protecting maritime traffic and critical infrastructure, defensive actions during amphibious landings, and joint naval and coastal operations.