Border Situation: Lithuanian Heavy Trucks Start Moving towards Lithuania
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lithuanian heavy trucks in Belarus have begun moving toward Lithuania, according to the Belarusian Association of Intermodal Transport and Logistics. The trucks departed from designated parking areas for the Kamenny Log and Benyakoni border crossings.
There are no obstacles for them on the Belarusian side, according to a statement from the association. As the State Border Committee informs, the Kamenny Log checkpoint is chock-full of Lithuanian trucks—580 vehicles are currently there. They are being X-rayed.
The association also reported that there is a heavy flow of trucks in the opposite direction—from Lithuania to Belarus.