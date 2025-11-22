Border Situation: Lithuanian Heavy Trucks Start Moving towards Lithuania

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f24080c0-a3a6-46f8-b015-bf91ae590bfb/conversions/113691cf-753b-4416-92bd-3591e4036b16-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f24080c0-a3a6-46f8-b015-bf91ae590bfb/conversions/113691cf-753b-4416-92bd-3591e4036b16-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f24080c0-a3a6-46f8-b015-bf91ae590bfb/conversions/113691cf-753b-4416-92bd-3591e4036b16-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f24080c0-a3a6-46f8-b015-bf91ae590bfb/conversions/113691cf-753b-4416-92bd-3591e4036b16-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Lithuanian heavy trucks in Belarus have begun moving toward Lithuania, according to the Belarusian Association of Intermodal Transport and Logistics. The trucks departed from designated parking areas for the Kamenny Log and Benyakoni border crossings.

There are no obstacles for them on the Belarusian side, according to a statement from the association. As the State Border Committee informs, the Kamenny Log checkpoint is chock-full of Lithuanian trucks—580 vehicles are currently there. They are being X-rayed.