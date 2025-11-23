"Ukraine itself, ever since it gained independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union, has been a completely corrupt state. The current corruption scandal in Ukraine is a very large and important element in the global bargaining between Russia, the United States, and, to some extent, the European Union. The greatest and most terrible tragedy of what is happening is that, firstly, the Ukrainian population is a bargaining chip in this process, and secondly, they are unaware of this. Because they are completely 'zombified' by Zelensky and his gang."