news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4eed5978-8ed5-4d9c-b44a-c409cc244163/conversions/1b5ac78b-13a1-41df-882e-f5a033eadfbf-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4eed5978-8ed5-4d9c-b44a-c409cc244163/conversions/1b5ac78b-13a1-41df-882e-f5a033eadfbf-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4eed5978-8ed5-4d9c-b44a-c409cc244163/conversions/1b5ac78b-13a1-41df-882e-f5a033eadfbf-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4eed5978-8ed5-4d9c-b44a-c409cc244163/conversions/1b5ac78b-13a1-41df-882e-f5a033eadfbf-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

It's worth remembering how the White House accused the BBC of spreading fake news about Trump. The media corporation deliberately distorted the essence of the U.S. President's January 2021 speech.

It's a fake factory. When editing and cuts are more important than facts and drama is more valuable than reality. In pursuit of hype, the BBC has become a victim of its own approach.

When it comes to global media, it's common to talk about standards, fact-checking, and an unshakable reputation. But increasingly, the most prominent brands are proving to be small-town fake factories. The latest events surrounding the BBC are a clear example of how a "journalistic benchmark" can devolve into the plot of a satirical show.

A Major Scandal Erupts in the United States

And this is a typical example of Western propaganda at work. The British Broadcasting Corporation falsified the speech Donald Trump delivered on January 6, 2021, ahead of his supporters storming the Capitol. The Daily Telegraph exposed the falsification. A video comparing the BBC broadcast version with the original is gaining views online.

They wanted to show a "sensation," but instead exposed their vulnerability. The BBC's internal investigation also confirmed the falsification. This footage aired a week before the 2024 election and misled people. It looks as if the BBC decided to play "journalistic roulette": they'll splice it together, hopefully, and no one will notice. But because of this video, Trump could very well have lost the election. And losing would have meant life in prison for him. Levitt called the broadcaster's video footage "deliberately dishonest" and "selectively edited," claiming it serves as proof that the BBC is "completely, 100% fake news."

The British media corporation's CEO and head of news have resigned.

Deborah Turness, former head of BBC News:

"I resigned last weekend because I bear full responsibility for this story. But I want to make one thing clear: BBC News is not institutionally biased. We remain the most trusted source of news in the world."

Now that's a big question. Now their every word will be viewed with a double-edged sword: "Is that really a quote? Or a splice?" However, for Belarusian viewers, this is nothing new. We are well familiar with the fruits of the British fake news factory, which they actively churned out five years ago. Dramatic footage, sensational headlines, emotional commentary – all completely disconnected from reality. The BBC has long mastered the genre of "fake news."

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b1d5fdd1-e185-4cec-abed-13de3f5e2c84/conversions/6a413a13-6e89-4142-ad17-b00f74c4c231-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b1d5fdd1-e185-4cec-abed-13de3f5e2c84/conversions/6a413a13-6e89-4142-ad17-b00f74c4c231-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b1d5fdd1-e185-4cec-abed-13de3f5e2c84/conversions/6a413a13-6e89-4142-ad17-b00f74c4c231-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b1d5fdd1-e185-4cec-abed-13de3f5e2c84/conversions/6a413a13-6e89-4142-ad17-b00f74c4c231-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Scandals "without a statute of limitations" are shaping up into one picture: first Belarus, then Trump, tomorrow someone else. Instead of journalism, there's stage management. Instead of facts, there's editing. In their feeble attempts to hype things up, the BBC has fallen victim to its own approach.