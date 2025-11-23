Watch onlineTV Programm
European Gas Storage Reserves Fall Below 80%

Europe is at risk of facing a gas shortage – storage reserves have fallen below 80%. This is despite the November frosts, when every cubic meter is precious. Gas withdrawals from underground storage facilities have reached record levels for this time of year.

According to the European Gas Infrastructure Association, gas withdrawals reached 666 million cubic meters on November 21. This symbolic figure is second only to the 2016 record.

