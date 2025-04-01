Lukashenko Approves Terms of Slavonic Bazaar in Vitebsk

Фото: sb.by news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/35da0235-6c01-4f6b-bbdc-347ada49cfdb/conversions/b8a6951f-4787-4e99-a1b3-df36058a74b8-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/35da0235-6c01-4f6b-bbdc-347ada49cfdb/conversions/b8a6951f-4787-4e99-a1b3-df36058a74b8-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/35da0235-6c01-4f6b-bbdc-347ada49cfdb/conversions/b8a6951f-4787-4e99-a1b3-df36058a74b8-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/35da0235-6c01-4f6b-bbdc-347ada49cfdb/conversions/b8a6951f-4787-4e99-a1b3-df36058a74b8-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w Фото: sb.by

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on April 1, 2025 signed the Order to hold the XXXIV International Arts Festival Slavonic Bazaar in Vitebsk. This year it will be held from 10 to 13J July. BelTA reports.

Taking into account the existing practice of state support of the event, certain privileges and preferences are provided for its organizers and participants.

In particular, the guests of the festival from 71 countries from July 4 to July 20, 2025 are granted visa-free entry to Belarus, temporary stay and departure from the country.

The original or electronic ticket to the festival events held in the Summer Amphitheatre or the Vitebsk Concert Hall will serve as a visa-free border crossing pass for foreign citizens. One original or electronic ticket allows one foreign citizen to enter Belarus once no later than the date of the event specified in the ticket.