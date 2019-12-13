Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful

A presidential election campaign is underway in Belarus. The head of state devoted a large meeting to organizational issues this week.

As Alexander Lukashenko emphasized, we are holding elections for our people. Therefore, the interests of our people must be a priority, and not as someone wants abroad.

On November 7, the collection of signatures for the nomination of candidates began..

This week, the head of state appointed new heads of key enterprises in the country. Belaruskali will be headed by Andrei Rybakov, who previously was the director of Belneftekhim.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also expecting personnel rotation. Proposals have been submitted to the President. They also concern foreign ambassadors of the CIS countries and the far arc.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:

The main thing for us in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is trade and economic relations. Trade, trade, trade again. And only then comewhite cuffs and collars, representative functions and so on, all the politics and diplomacy.

"Not a single person will be left out of personnel decisions. We have proposals for everyone regarding the system of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, or in the leadership of our country. In general, we consider working abroad in high positions as a good stepping stone to gain more diverse experience, connections, contacts, interesting ideas abroad, so that we could then apply all this in Belarus," emphasized the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Maxim Ryzhenkov.

The governor of the Tula region also came this week. Industrial cooperation, supplies of our equipment, scientific cooperation, construction - areas where we have something to offer our Russian partners to achieve:

"A billion dollars is not such a high bar for us today," the President said.

It has become a good tradition that the country receives a variety of gifts on November 7. Hospitals, schools, enterprises are opened. An international-class swimming pool is a technical assistance from China, which resulted from personal agreement between Alexander Lukashenko and Xi Jinping.

"Thanks to him, a great friend of the Belarusian people, Xi Jinping, we built this facility. In the near future, you will see another miracle in Minsk, probably more significant, however, for football players," the President emphasized, obviously hinting at the football stadium, the construction of which is also being carried out by the Chinese side.

And although thePresident said that he does not think about politics, they still talked about the current topic - Trump's victory.

"He needs to be given everything. In order not only to make America great, let him make it great, but in the interests of the whole world, if you claim leadership in the world," the President noted.

The President also visited Polotsk. Alexander Lukashenko talked a lot about the future of the northern region. Young specialists in the village will be provided with a good social package and the agro-industrial complex is expecting changes.