Lukashenko asks head of Evangelical Association to convey his "best wishes" to Trump

During talks with Franklin Graham, President and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko conveyed warm wishes to US President Donald Trump, BELTA reports.

"Franklin, I want to thank you for the kind message Mr. Cole (US Special Envoy John Cole – Ed.) conveyed to me during his visit and our talks. You understand that without the US President, it might have been more difficult for us to establish our relations," the head of state noted.