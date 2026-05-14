3.82 BYN
2.77 BYN
3.24 BYN
Lukashenko asks head of Evangelical Association to convey his "best wishes" to Trump
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lukashenko asks head of Evangelical Association to convey his "best wishes" to Trumpnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bdb3f726-1db8-489e-ad40-1d3eb7328fea/conversions/2dcb6f51-fdae-4c0d-8a4c-0d0ff8b53ae5-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bdb3f726-1db8-489e-ad40-1d3eb7328fea/conversions/2dcb6f51-fdae-4c0d-8a4c-0d0ff8b53ae5-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bdb3f726-1db8-489e-ad40-1d3eb7328fea/conversions/2dcb6f51-fdae-4c0d-8a4c-0d0ff8b53ae5-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bdb3f726-1db8-489e-ad40-1d3eb7328fea/conversions/2dcb6f51-fdae-4c0d-8a4c-0d0ff8b53ae5-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
During talks with Franklin Graham, President and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko conveyed warm wishes to US President Donald Trump, BELTA reports.
"Franklin, I want to thank you for the kind message Mr. Cole (US Special Envoy John Cole – Ed.) conveyed to me during his visit and our talks. You understand that without the US President, it might have been more difficult for us to establish our relations," the head of state noted.
"Therefore, when we meet (I know you are on good terms with the President), convey my best wishes to him and tell him that he has reliable friends and supporters in Belarus," the Belarusian leader said.