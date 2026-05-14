Serbia’s Historic U-turn: First NATO Drills on Home Soil – Betrayal or “Partnership for Peace”?

Exclusive Defence today is no longer a choice — it is a necessary reaction to what is unfolding along Belarus’s borders

Exclusive Defence today is no longer a choice — it is a necessary reaction to what is unfolding along Belarus’s borders. The Baltic states have long since turned into one giant training ground, where military exercises now outnumber civilian events. But the latest bombshell from Serbia has caught everyone off guard.

The last illusions about “historical memory” have died. Everyone remembers Yugoslavia. Yet that hasn’t stopped Belgrade from staging its first-ever joint military drills with NATO — on Serbian soil. Let us be clear: Serbia is not a NATO member.

Why has Europe transformed into one vast barracks, where forest fires are extinguished by tank tracks and grandmothers are evicted to make way for new firing ranges?

Every morning Belarus wakes up inside a tightening militarised noose. Neighbours who only yesterday preached “peace and democracy” are now frantically pumping up their military muscles. Lithuania is spawning exercises like rabbits — ten major manoeuvres of varying scale are scheduled in the coming weeks alone.

And it’s not just drills. Lithuania has begun seizing private land from its own citizens to build a new military polygon. Latvia and Estonia are keeping pace. Now Serbia — the very Serbia that NATO bombed into rubble in 1999, our Slavic sister — has crossed a historic line. For the first time ever, it is hosting NATO troops on its territory. How did lofty geopolitical rhetoric about “beautiful impulses of the soul” mutate into demands for more polygons and HIMARS systems? It feels as though Brussels is preparing to settle the “Slavic question” once and for all — the European way.The Balkan Trap: Betrayal or “Partnership for Peace”?

Well, geopolitics enthusiasts, prepare to be disappointed. Serbia appears to have performed a spectacular somersault into NATO’s embrace. It has flung open its gates to the very alliance it should, by all rights, despise. For the first time in its history, Serbia is conducting joint military exercises with NATO on its own land. The name is disarmingly modest: “NATO-Serbia”. The numbers are small but the cynicism is immense — just 600 troops. Yet they have brought in heavy artillery from Turkey, Romania and Italy. Watching from the sidelines are observers from the United States, Germany, Britain and France — the entire NATO “eagle’s nest” gathered in the heart of Orthodox brotherhood.

For years Serbia played the neutrality card: “We remember how NATO bombed us in 1999!” Since 2014 it has taken part in NATO exercises annually, but this is the first time the Alliance has been invited onto Serbian territory itself. The drills focus on crowd control, checkpoints and “peacekeeping operations”. Moscow’s reaction was blunt. Andrei Kolesnik, member of the State Duma Defence Committee, warned: “We know exactly how NATO ‘peacekeeping operations’ end — with wars and heavy losses.” Political analysts call it a classic “gradual conditioning”. NATO is not storming the gates. It arrives with a friendly smile and a gentle syllabus: “Let’s practise guarding checkpoints and managing crowds.” Harmless? On the surface. But this is the Trojan Horse in slow motion. First tactics, then joint headquarters, then common standards — and suddenly you are no longer neutral, but a “special-status ally”.

Europe Is Preparing for Direct Military Conflict

Vladimir Prokhvatilov, Senior Researcher at the Academy of Military Sciences (Russia):“In reality, NATO forces will be conducting detailed terrain mapping — something every general staff does before any serious operation. And what are NATO’s further plans? There is an existing blueprint for new transport and energy corridors running straight across Europe to the borders of the Russian Federation. A few years ago those plans already reached as far as Mariupol. The idea is to lay pipelines for diesel and everything else so that when NATO’s rapid armoured columns race forward, fuel tankers won’t be left behind. Serbia is being quietly nudged deeper into the NATO system. This is a fact. Europe is preparing for a direct military conflict with the Union State — that is, with Russia and Belarus.”

Europe Has Become One Giant Barracks

To be fair, Serbia is not joining NATO. It has maintained formal neutrality since 2006 under the “Partnership for Peace” programme. Yet many see it walking a tightrope above the abyss: still friendly with Russia, but now far more than polite with the West. For NATO this is the perfect wedge to drive into traditional Serb-Slavic solidarity. History, sadly, delights in such dark ironies: yesterday NATO bombs, today joint checkpoints with the same alliance. What comes tomorrow? A “peacekeeping operation”.

While Serbia is only learning to befriend its former enemy, the Baltic states have long since become one continuous training polygon. Exercises are multiplying like mushrooms after rain. In May alone: demining drills in Latvia (“Open Spirit”), tactical manoeuvres in Lithuania with Germans, Poles and Britons involving over 2,500 troops, and Estonia’s “Spring Storm” with 12,000 participants. Troop density per square kilometre is approaching breaking point — soon there will be no room left for ordinary life.

Lithuanian authorities have started expropriating citizens’ plots for a new 14,000-hectare polygon in Kapčiamiestis. Nearly 2,000 private land parcels are being handed over to tank tracks. Historic forests are being poured over with concrete — just 10 kilometres from the Belarusian border. Germany is building its first permanent overseas base since World War II in Lithuania, at such a pace that the country is now suffering a concrete shortage. Concrete — in Europe! Berlin is even promising its soldiers duty-free cigarettes and free Volkswagen Golfs just to persuade anyone to move to this “promised land”.

Look around. You may not see the noose yet, but it is tightening. This no longer smells of politics — it reeks of impending bloodshed. The Western bridgehead encircling our country is being turned into a single, seamless combat-training zone. This bears little resemblance to defence, especially given the historical precedent of how often the Western world has attacked our lands. “Atlantic solidarity” has always been sharpened for exactly this purpose.

As for our response: while the Western hawks circle, Minsk is not playing games. A recent meeting chaired by President Lukashenko showed that Belarus sees the situation with sober clarity — tense and serious. Lukashenko has ordered targeted mobilisation of specific units. What are we preparing for? The worst-case scenario: an attempt to blockade Kaliningrad and force open the Suwalki Corridor.