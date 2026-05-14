Washington appears to be laying the groundwork for dumping a toxic Ukrainian asset. This time, through a biological case.

The Kyiv regime, accustomed to impunity, risks being the main culprit in creating a deadly weapons testing ground.

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has launched an investigation of more than 120 biological facilities in 30 countries. Ukraine is among them.

Tulsi Gabbard, US Director of National Intelligence:

"We must put an end to this gene enhancement research and provide evidence of why and how stopping this research threatens our interests."

The findings of Russian investigations from 2022-2023, which pointed to violations of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, and Stockpiling of Biological and Toxin Weapons in Ukraine, can now be confirmed by the Americans themselves.