New Ebola Outbreak Confirmed in Congo

Africa's top public health authority on Friday confirmed a new Ebola outbreak in Congo's remote Ituri province. So far, 246 suspected cases and 65 deaths have been recorded. Uganda later reported one fatal case of Ebola, which it said was imported from neighboring Congo, according to the Associated Press.

The deaths and suspected cases were mostly reported in the Mongwalu and Rwampara health zones, according to a statement from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

The Ebola virus is highly contagious and spreads through bodily fluids. The disease is rare, but severe and often fatal.