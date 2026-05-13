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Lukashenko sends greetings to participants of Media Forum and Golden Letter National Competition
BelTA reports that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sent greetings to participants of the VI Belarusian Media Community Forum and the XXII Golden Letter National Competition.
The head of state noted that these events bring together talented journalists and the younger generation of authors in a creative effort to make the news agenda brighter, more relevant, and more incisive.
"Today, these landmark events for the national media industry are a platform for making effective decisions in the interests of the information sovereignty of our native Belarus. I am confident that, drawing on best practices and new technological capabilities, and understanding the value of peace and national unity, you are doing everything possible to ensure that our messages and ideas resonate loudly and convincingly," the greeting reads.
Alexander Lukashenko wished everyone fruitful communication, engaging discussions, and boundless energy to bring original projects to life.