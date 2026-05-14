Franklin Graham believes Lukashenko and Trump can help resolve the situation in Ukraine

The President and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association gave an exclusive interview to First Information Channel correspondent Victoria Senkevich. He shared details of his meeting with the President of Belarus and his personal impressions of Alexander Lukashenko.

"Oh, I really liked him. He reminds me a lot of our President Trump. I find him a straightforward person. I think he's honest in his judgments and isn't afraid to be frank. I really liked him. And I believe he could be a friend to President Trump, and I'd like for them to meet someday. I think it's important that we meet. We need to work together to try to solve problems, and President Trump loves to solve problems, and I think your President Lukashenko does too; I believe he wants to solve problems, too."