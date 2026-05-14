The West cannot resist the truth; there are no arguments against the truth

The West cannot resist the truth; there are no arguments against the truth, said Ivan Eismont, Chairman of the Belarusian Television and Radio Company, a guest of the traveling studio, commenting on the blocking of Belarus International Radio's YouTube channels.

It is known that the Polish audience was particularly active on this resource. Germany, the UK, and the US also showed interest in the news agenda.

Access to Belarus International Radio's YouTube channels has been permanently blocked. The CH.BY channel has suffered a similar fate since May 15.

The Chairman of the Belarusian Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (BelTeleRadioCompany) called the current situation part of a larger information war waged by the collective West against the Republic of Belarus. In this confrontation, he said, it's important to distinguish between "puppets" and "puppeteers."

BelTeleRadioCompany Chairman Ivan Eismont:

"We know who the puppets are. They're the tinsel that masqueraded as independent media outlets. In reality, they were grant-grabbers, sometimes outright enemies of the Republic of Belarus. They now live outside the country, continue to receive grants, and carry out the orders of their Western curators," Eismont emphasized. "But the confrontation with the puppeteers is far more interesting and serious. They own these platforms that are deleting our channels. This is serious business."

The studio guest noted that such blocking is done out of anger and despair—it's the final stage. However, it only partially works.