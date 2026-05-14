Another emergency in the skies over the Baltics, a political crisis in Latvia, and panic in neighboring Lithuania. The previous day, the entire Latvian government resigned due to the scandal surrounding the downing of Ukrainian drones and the military's failure to protect the skies.

Last night, residents of four border districts of the country received emergency SMS alerts about a new aerial threat. School classes were canceled in one of them.

Head of the Lithuanian regime Nausėda

Gitanas Nausėda

Against this backdrop, the head of the Lithuanian regime, Nausėda, hastened to declare that from now on, any intruding drone must be immediately shot down. Experts call this rhetoric disingenuous: Vilnius is deliberately ignoring the drones' proven Ukrainian origins and is simply playing to the public, attempting to conceal its own impotence in the face of Kyiv's uncontrolled actions.

Helsinki Airport Suspends Operations