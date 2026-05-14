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Ukraine Wants to Ban Services of Magicians and Psychics
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Ukraine Wants to Ban Services of Magicians and Psychicsnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9b515833-3297-4956-a408-40cd2ca712b0/conversions/e70feb24-b954-4f24-81de-97250089e8c3-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9b515833-3297-4956-a408-40cd2ca712b0/conversions/e70feb24-b954-4f24-81de-97250089e8c3-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9b515833-3297-4956-a408-40cd2ca712b0/conversions/e70feb24-b954-4f24-81de-97250089e8c3-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9b515833-3297-4956-a408-40cd2ca712b0/conversions/e70feb24-b954-4f24-81de-97250089e8c3-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
A bill has been introduced in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to impose penalties for any paid services provided by magicians, astrologers, and psychics, as well as for advertising them.
The initiative by deputies from the ruling party was a frantic reaction to the high-profile corruption scandal surrounding Yermak, the former head of Zelensky's office. It was revealed that the official had been coordinating key government appointments with his personal fortune teller for years.
The full text of the bill has not yet been published. However, the question remains: did Yermak's fortune teller predict this outcome to her earnings?