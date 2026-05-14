A bill has been introduced in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to impose penalties for any paid services provided by magicians, astrologers, and psychics, as well as for advertising them.

The initiative by deputies from the ruling party was a frantic reaction to the high-profile corruption scandal surrounding Yermak, the former head of Zelensky's office. It was revealed that the official had been coordinating key government appointments with his personal fortune teller for years.