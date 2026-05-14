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Lukashenko Meets with Zimbabwean President
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lukashenko Meets with Zimbabwean Presidentnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5130b606-0ca0-42cf-9066-f31c1fe75327/conversions/7c18501a-845a-4f73-bb16-8a6a40caa8f7-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5130b606-0ca0-42cf-9066-f31c1fe75327/conversions/7c18501a-845a-4f73-bb16-8a6a40caa8f7-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5130b606-0ca0-42cf-9066-f31c1fe75327/conversions/7c18501a-845a-4f73-bb16-8a6a40caa8f7-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5130b606-0ca0-42cf-9066-f31c1fe75327/conversions/7c18501a-845a-4f73-bb16-8a6a40caa8f7-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
A meeting was held between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is in Belarus on a short working visit, BelTA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of bilateral relations and the implementation of the strategic cooperation and partnership roadmap for 2026-2030.
Alexander Lukashenko confirmed Belarus's interest in implementing joint projects with Zimbabwe, including with other African countries. Promising areas include the creation of logistics corridors and the expansion of industrial cooperation. Humanitarian cooperation was also discussed.