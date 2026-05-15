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Finland to Conduct Large-Scale Naval Exercises Near Russian Borders
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Finland to Conduct Large-Scale Naval Exercises Near Russian Bordersnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ec6d6bf4-9bd2-4a7d-b03e-16154c265dbb/conversions/42161ff5-c3a7-4149-8ca3-0d3816e65066-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ec6d6bf4-9bd2-4a7d-b03e-16154c265dbb/conversions/42161ff5-c3a7-4149-8ca3-0d3816e65066-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ec6d6bf4-9bd2-4a7d-b03e-16154c265dbb/conversions/42161ff5-c3a7-4149-8ca3-0d3816e65066-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ec6d6bf4-9bd2-4a7d-b03e-16154c265dbb/conversions/42161ff5-c3a7-4149-8ca3-0d3816e65066-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Finland has announced military exercises near the Russian border. The Finnish Navy will conduct maneuvers called Narrow Waters 26-1 from May 18 to 29.
The exercises will cover the Gulf of Finland, the coastal areas of Southern Finland, and the Archipelago Sea. They will involve 3,000 personnel. Local troops will be joined by foreign contingents: a German Navy company and US Marines.
The stated goal is to test readiness for operations in real-world warfare conditions. The active use of unmanned naval and aerial systems is planned.