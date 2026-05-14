"They block any information that could serve as a counterargument to what their media are doing. Western media serve one purpose and goal—to denigrate Russia and Belarus, to portray them in the most horrific, negative light. But when your channel shows the real picture, people who want to see what's going on, when they see what Belarus is like, are stunned. Blocking such media has only one goal: to prevent people from learning the truth, to prevent them from seeing the real Belarus. Otherwise, they'll say, 'Wait, if it's the Stone Age and a dictatorship there, then why is everything so beautiful, well-maintained, and made for the people?'"