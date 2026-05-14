A television program like no other. We're launching a new project under the resounding title "It'll Get to Lukashenko on Monday!"

Not only the title, but also the content promises to be resounding. The heroes will be social media users whose videos have racked up thousands, if not millions, of views. The reasons for their popularity are personal problems, everyday situations, and work-related issues. Some were not heard, misunderstood, or offended.

Journalists decided to find out: what prompted these authors to share their bitter experiences, and is it truly bitter? And is it possible to find a compromise?

Premiere on Channel One Information Channel

Want to find out what's going on in society? Check out social media. These short videos feature humor, everyday life, joy, and despair. Channel One Information Channel journalists will cast their news hooks as far as possible and delve into popular topics as deeply as possible. But we don't need sensationalism, but true stories from Belarusians about what's really burning in their hearts.

Premiere on Channel One! We're launching a project that has no equal on Russian television, with the powerful title "It Will Reach Lukashenko on Monday." Rest assured: all the facts will be on the table.

Natalya Eismont, Press Secretary of the President of Belarus:

"We want to analyze every situation and reveal the truth. What we don't want, and this is also extremely important. Believe me, we never want to silence anyone. The President told everyone: 'Write.' We can repeat: 'Write.' But write the truth. A leader, even at the most humble level, understands that if they offend someone or do something wrong, that person can reach even the President by publishing the story. And this truly is an additional mechanism that can keep many, many people on their toes. But once again, probably for the tenth time, I repeat: please, write the truth to the President."

The project was undertaken by young but very meticulous reporters Stefania Vinnichek and Daria Rachko, and by Anastasia Benedisyuk, author of high-profile reports and investigative films. This trio is well versed in popular issues and is sensitive to the pulse of public life.

Anastasia Benedisyuk, project author:

"The materials I'm holding in my hands right now are official documents. I had to study them just for one episode. And for this same episode, again, to make sure I didn't miss anything, I had to attend several open court hearings. We'll also show this in our stories. So, of course, a video recorded for the head of state is a minute of video where a person pours out their pain, their problem (which is different for everyone). But no one realizes what's hidden behind that minute of video. This information isn't always truthful. And, as experience has shown, not all people who so openly express their position, or ask for, or demand, something, for example, on TikTok, are willing to speak openly about it on television."

"Our goal here is not to take sides. That is, we don't judge the first, second, or third character. Our goal is to make sure the viewer understands. They understand what the problem is, who is to blame, or perhaps, on the contrary, no one is to blame," noted Darya Rachko, the project's creator.

Stephanie Vinnichek, the project's creator:

"I'd like to point out that while you were filming several episodes, you've already traveled over 2,000 kilometers in Belarus alone. I'm sure that included a kilometer of YouTube and TikTok feeds—all to hear the concerns of every Belarusian and get to the bottom of the truth."

No staged scenes or fictional characters. Only real stories of Belarusians, told by them themselves. We'll find all sides of the conflict, listen to everyone, contact all authorities, and show what journalists and bloggers usually don't show.

Hype for likes or a desperate cry from the heart? Tears of despair or a poorly staged production?

Natalia Eismont, Press Secretary of the President of Belarus:

"About 90% of the stories we investigate are, to put it mildly, either fictitious or contain a huge amount of distorted information."

We'll walk the corridors of justice with the heroes. We'll conduct a communications check for officials. And if that doesn't help, then on "Monday Will Reach Lukashenko!"