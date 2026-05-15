The US House of Representatives rejected an amendment by Republican Greg Stuby that would have stripped nearly $482 million from the NATO security program and redirected those funds to US domestic defense needs, RIA Novosti reports, citing official vote results

The US House of Representatives rejected an amendment by Republican Greg Stuby that would have stripped nearly $482 million from the NATO security program and redirected those funds to US domestic defense needs, RIA Novosti reports, citing official vote results.

The measure was rejected by a vote of 333 to 80, with all 80 votes in favor of cutting funding coming from Republicans.

"My amendment to remove nearly $482 million from NATO's budget and redirect it to US military bases was just defeated... 333 members of Congress, including 127 Republicans, voted to continue funneling your tax dollars to NATO instead of prioritizing our own troops and military infrastructure," Stubby wrote on the social media platform X.

The defeat of the amendment aimed at cutting NATO funding occurred amid regular statements by US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly questioned the alliance's continued existence and criticized allies for insufficient defense spending.