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Lukashenko: Interfaith peace is Belarus' brand
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Lukashenko: Interfaith peace is Belarus' brandnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eb4e012b-a0a8-482a-bcab-c28fc5a63ff0/conversions/205f3f4d-17c1-4735-b7a1-3acb1aafdef5-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eb4e012b-a0a8-482a-bcab-c28fc5a63ff0/conversions/205f3f4d-17c1-4735-b7a1-3acb1aafdef5-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eb4e012b-a0a8-482a-bcab-c28fc5a63ff0/conversions/205f3f4d-17c1-4735-b7a1-3acb1aafdef5-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eb4e012b-a0a8-482a-bcab-c28fc5a63ff0/conversions/205f3f4d-17c1-4735-b7a1-3acb1aafdef5-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
During talks with Franklin Graham, President and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that interfaith harmony is the country's brand
During talks with Franklin Graham, President and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that interfaith harmony is the country's brand, BELTA reports.
"In the next day or two, you will meet with our Protestant believers. And you will have a better impression of how they live here. But I want to assure you that this is our brand. We are proud that we have interfaith peace. And therefore, you need not worry about your Protestants, our Protestants," the Belarusian leader stated.