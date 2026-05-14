Another attack on freedom of speech: access to the channels of International Radio Belarus has been blocked on YouTube, with no right to restore.

The account has not been deleted, but internet administrators have no way to manage it.

Poland led the way among countries where audiences most frequently viewed radio content on YouTube, accounting for over 84% of all viewers. Germany, the UK, and the US followed closely behind. Now they have lost their right to receive information alternative to the Western point of view.

As a reminder, in early April, the YouTube channels of BELTA, ONT, and STV suffered a similar fate. They were removed under the pretext of sanctions.

The Ministry of Information called these actions "an unfriendly and unfounded step" and reserved the right to retaliate.

And today, YouTube also deleted the channel of one of the highest-rated projects of the NTV-Belarus television channel, "ЧП.by," with over 90,000 subscribers!