Poland and the Baltic States are allowing themselves to be turned into a military testing ground. This was announced by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on July 1during a ceremonial meeting on the occasion of Independence Day, BELTA reports.

"Nobody wants to remember how the campaign to the east of the "Hitlerite European Union", as they say now, ended. Therefore, Poland and the Baltic States are allowing themselves to be turned into another military testing ground after Ukraine. The West is absolutely not interested in our closest neighbours in any other status. If they want to disappear from the world map once again, it will be their choice," the Belarusian leader said.