Lukashenko: Belarus Cannot Afford to Ignore New Wave of Planetary-Scale Escalation
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarus, despite all attacks, consistently adheres to principles of peaceful foreign policy. This was emphasized by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during a solemn Independence Day gathering, according to BELTA.
"As a country — a founder of the UN, the most affected in that distant war, and having shown heroic resistance to the aggressor — we cannot afford to ignore a new wave of planetary-scale escalation. Despite all risks, threats, and attacks on Belarus, we consistently adhere to principles of peaceful foreign policy. Our initiatives to launch a global security dialogue are steps eagerly awaited by people — on all continents. They are also expected by their politicians," said the head of state.