Lukashenko: Belarus Has Always Advocated for Constructive and Respectful Dialogue with United States

President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, personally and on behalf of his compatriots, extended his congratulations to U.S. President Donald Trump and the American people on Independence Day, according to the Belarusian leader’s press service.

"During your first term in office, Minsk and Washington embarked on the path toward normalizing relations. Regrettably, at some point, Belarusian-American interactions diverged from that positive trajectory," stated the Head of State. "I am convinced that such a situation does not serve the national interests of either of our countries or peoples. The time has come to change that."

President Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus has always supported the development of a constructive and respectful dialogue with the United States. "I hope for the restoration of a positive dynamic in interstate relations and the realization of mutually beneficial projects in both bilateral and multilateral cooperation," he added.