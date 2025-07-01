Lukashenko: Belarus Has Means to Respond to Threats in Face of Hybrid Warfare

Belarus possesses the capacity to counter threats posed by the ongoing hybrid warfare that has been waged against the country for several decades. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko emphasized this during a ceremony honoring graduates of higher military educational institutions and senior officers, reports BELTA.

"For several decades, we have been enduring a persistent hybrid war, which is only set to intensify in the future. But we have the means to respond," the President stated.

He highlighted that over the past thirty years, Belarus has established a modern, capable, and well-armed military. "We are prepared to deliver the harshest response to any aggressive moves," assured the Belarusian leader.

Lukashenko is convinced that while missiles, aircraft, and drones are important, the ultimate outcome of any battle or war depends on the commander and their subordinates—soldiers. "We continuously study the experience of modern conflicts, analyze, and utilize everything that can strengthen our defense, as well as Russia’s. This includes technology, weaponry, and, no less important, the professionalism, cohesion, and moral-volitional qualities of our soldiers and officers," the President emphasized.

"Who could have imagined just a few years ago that, on the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, clear historical parallels with those distant, war-scarred forties would suddenly become evident?" he remarked.

Lukashenko also noted that Western media are increasingly inflamed with hysteria about a "threat from the East," with some European politicians even discussing the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons on the continent. "It is not us, nor Russia, as they (the West) accuse us. They are the ones talking about it," he pointed out. "The European Union leadership has also officially announced plans to rearm Europe over the next four years, with a budget of 800 billion euros. There is more to come."

The President drew attention to the growing tensions and conflicts across various regions of the world: "At the same time, the Middle East has been set ablaze. Israel has attacked Iran. Tensions are flaring again between India and Pakistan. The situation around Taiwan remains strained. In several African countries, the so-called hot spots are almost perceived as natural phenomena. The saddest part is that thousands of people—soldiers and civilians—are dying every day. I am not even mentioning the children who are killed."

"We also see that the 'enlightened' Europeans intend to continue their senseless slaughter in Ukraine. As they openly declare—'until the last Ukrainian,'" the President stated.

The ceremony honoring graduates of higher military institutions and senior officers, traditionally a sign of deep respect for the military, took place on the eve of the nation's main holiday — Independence Day.

"Completing your studies at the Military Academy does not mark the end of your education. In September, many of you will participate in a significant operational training event — the joint strategic exercise of the Belarusian and Russian armed forces, 'Zapad-2025.' This will be a new step in enhancing your professional skills and a test of your readiness for modern warfare. I am confident that you will pass this exam with honor," Lukashenko declared.

He congratulated the graduates on their successful completion of studies and the conferment of general officer ranks. "Defending the Motherland is a demanding but noble task. Our officers have always been held in high regard and respect by the people. I believe in each of you. I wish everyone good health, peace, family well-being, and great success in your new positions. Onward, esteemed officers," he said.

For outstanding academic achievements and exemplary service, Lukashenko awarded gratitude certificates from the President to the graduates of higher military educational institutions.