Lukashenko: Belarusian standard of elections can serve as international benchmark
The Belarusian standard of elections can serve as an international benchmark. A statement to this effect was made by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during the inauguration ceremony at the Palace of Independence on March 25
"We have shown electoral sovereignty in deed. Over these years, we have managed to form a standard for holding of elections that can serve as an international benchmark," the head of state said.