Lukashenko: Belarusian standard of elections can serve as international benchmark

The Belarusian standard of elections can serve as an international benchmark. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the inauguration ceremony at the Palace of Independence on March 25, BelTA informs.

"We have shown electoral sovereignty in deed. Over these years, we have managed to form a standard for holding of elections that can serve as an international benchmark," the head of state said.