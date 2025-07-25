Lukashenko: Minsk and Havana Build Cooperation Solely on Friendship and Mutual Understanding

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, on behalf of compatriots and himself personally, congratulated Cuban President Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez and the people of Cuba on Independence Day. This was reported by BELTA, citing the Belarusian leader’s press service.

"Belarus admires the willpower and resilience of the Cubans, who confidently defend their right to choose their own development path," the congratulatory message states.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that the recent official visit of Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez to Belarus, which took place a month ago, confirmed not only the depth of interstate relations between the two countries but also the special warmth of human connections.

"Minsk and Havana build cooperation exclusively on the basis of friendship and mutual understanding, and they share similar positions on key issues of our time. Active political dialogue at the highest levels, expanding contacts within international organizations, are increasing in dynamics every year," emphasized the Belarusian leader.

"Over a short period, we have achieved significant results in promising areas such as food security and industrial modernization. I confirm our readiness to export engines and medical products, as well as to develop cooperation in construction, energy, transport infrastructure, and other spheres of mutual interest."