These days, Istanbul is the diplomatic arena watched by the whole world. This time, a second round of negotiations between Iran and the so-called "E3" focused on Tehran’s nuclear program. The meeting was held behind closed doors and lasted about 3.5 hours.

The talks were conducted in a 3+1 format in Istanbul, and here is how Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister comments on social media:

"The nuclear negotiations with the 'E3' (United Kingdom, Germany, France) were serious, frank, and detailed.

'Both sides had concrete ideas, and various aspects were discussed,' and Iran informed the E3 of its position, particularly regarding the so-called 'snapback' mechanism (which involves the reinstatement of UN sanctions if an agreement is not reached by the end of August)."

They agreed to continue. Iran’s position remains quite firm.

Hail Movazzin, Iranian journalist:

"A peaceful nuclear program is very important for all countries, including Iran. It is used not only for military purposes but also in medicine, electricity, and other fields. Therefore, giving up its rights to a peaceful nuclear program would be destructive for the country. Iran will never give up its rights under any circumstances. It will defend them to the end."

The goal is to find ways to resolve disagreements and return to full compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which is the 2015 deal.

In 2018, Trump withdrew from it and further increased sanctions (targeting Iranian oil exports abroad, as well as more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals).

By 2025, after ignoring Israeli missile strikes, there were also attacks on Iran, including nuclear facilities in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. What was the aim?

Sergey Balmashov, expert at the Middle East Institute (Russia):

"What does Trump want? He wants Iran to abandon uranium enrichment and essentially freeze its nuclear program. But more than that, Trump actually desires more. He aims, with Israel’s backing, to destroy Iran’s ballistic missile program, drones, and so on.

From Iran’s perspective, negotiating with him is basically unconstructive. Not just unconstructive — it’s an element of humiliation, a surrender of the peaceful nuclear program. Such concessions would also deeply hurt the Supreme Leader.

It would not be understood by anyone including Iranian authorities and many conservative factions.

Conservatives who insist on continued confrontation despite what has happened.

It’s important to understand Iran’s internal situation: if they show weakness, it will signal opposition, including pro-Western opposition, in separatist circles, in national regions."

Now, pay close attention: Iran is not a small country — with 90 million people. It has been under sanctions since 1979 (more than 45 years). During this time, billions of dollars of Iranian assets and gold reserves have been frozen by the U.S. and globally. Iran is reluctant to relinquish these assets.

It’s easier to bomb the country and impose new sanctions. But… the era of oil sanctions is coming to an end.

These are interconnected processes. Pressure on Iran and Russia over oil will lead to an increased role for China (hydrocarbons are now flowing there).

And, ultimately, rising prices in the global market.