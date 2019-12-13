Lukashenko: BRICS needs to be active, otherwise the West will win and just laugh at us

BRICS needs to move and act faster, otherwise the West will win. This was stated by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in an interview with Izvestia newspaper on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, BELTA reports.

The head of state noted that the process of the onset of a multipolar world is already an objective thing that does not depend on anyone's desire. In this situation, many countries are thinking about where to "lean", with whom to be in an alliance and cooperate, be it regional or global associations.

In the case of BRICS, Alexander Lukashenko believes it is important that there was no slowdown in the association in resolving key issues. And if this happens, then the initiative to advance the process should be taken by the founding states. "We need the heads of the founding states, and there are five of them, to take on this issue, organize the corresponding group, identify the main, common issues. Like the payment system, trade through cryptocurrencies, national currencies, and so on. Logistics is very important for trade and other issues. So that they identify this issue and propose solutions. Involving us, someone else, and so on, whoever they deem necessary," the Belarusian leader proposed a plan of action.