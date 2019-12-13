3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
Lukashenko: BRICS needs to be active, otherwise the West will win and just laugh at us
BRICS needs to move and act faster, otherwise the West will win. This was stated by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in an interview with Izvestia newspaper on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, BELTA reports.
The head of state noted that the process of the onset of a multipolar world is already an objective thing that does not depend on anyone's desire. In this situation, many countries are thinking about where to "lean", with whom to be in an alliance and cooperate, be it regional or global associations.
In the case of BRICS, Alexander Lukashenko believes it is important that there was no slowdown in the association in resolving key issues. And if this happens, then the initiative to advance the process should be taken by the founding states. "We need the heads of the founding states, and there are five of them, to take on this issue, organize the corresponding group, identify the main, common issues. Like the payment system, trade through cryptocurrencies, national currencies, and so on. Logistics is very important for trade and other issues. So that they identify this issue and propose solutions. Involving us, someone else, and so on, whoever they deem necessary," the Belarusian leader proposed a plan of action.
"But if we have announced the creation (in this case, a new alternative payment system), please be so kind as to develop your plan. When many countries start looking for who to be with, how to live on, BRICS can make its significant contribution. But we must move. We cannot stop. I often say: if we stop, then those who follow us will trample us. And here the danger is that if we do not implement our plans, do not satisfy the expectations of other countries, the collective West will win and will simply laugh at us. And then it will be very difficult to develop a global organization or announce the creation of a global organization in the world," added Alexander Lukashenko.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Environmental safety requires consolidation of the entire world community
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
In the world
All
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
Regions
All
Incidents
All