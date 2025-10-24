Lukashenko called on Austria to remember dramatic lessons of the past

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the people of the Republic of Austria on the 70th anniversary of modern Austrian statehood, founded on the principle of eternal neutrality. This was reported by BELTA, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"In 2025, we will also celebrate another anniversary of the Victory over Nazism," the head of state noted. "Today, when the global community faces new challenges to peace and security, it is crucial to remember the heroic pages of history and the dramatic lessons of the past."

Alexander Lukashenko is convinced that strong contacts between government and political leaders, effective interaction in trade and the economy, cooperation in culture and science, and strong social ties are the foundation of stability and development.

"Belarus strives to build such contacts with all countries around the world, especially those geographically and historically close," the President emphasized. "We are always happy to welcome Austrian citizens to the hospitable land of Belarus, which can be visited at any time safely and without a visa."