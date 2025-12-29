3.71 BYN
Lukashenko calls Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence "the most savage terrorism"
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called the Ukrainian drone attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence "savage terrorism." He told reporters in Minsk, according to BelTA.
"Of course, this is savage terrorism at the highest state level of government. If this is how it's being portrayed now, I'm wondering who would benefit from this," Lukashenko said.