Lukashenko Confirms that Sale of Potash Fertilizers Reached Pre-Sanction Level
The sale of Belarusian potash fertilizers has returned to pre-sanction levels. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced this on May 23 during an on-site meeting focused on the construction and commissioning of a mining and processing complex in the Lyuban district, reports BELTA.
"It is impossible to hinder the development of any country, even a small one, with sanctions. Impossible," emphasized Alexander Lukashenko.