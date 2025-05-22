Watch onlineTV Programm
Lukashenko Confirms that Sale of Potash Fertilizers Reached Pre-Sanction Level

The sale of Belarusian potash fertilizers has returned to pre-sanction levels. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced this on May 23 during an on-site meeting focused on the construction and commissioning of a mining and processing complex in the Lyuban district, reports BELTA.

"It is impossible to hinder the development of any country, even a small one, with sanctions. Impossible," emphasized Alexander Lukashenko.