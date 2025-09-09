According to reports, rebels in Nepal have announced that power in the country has fallen into their hands. The capital, Kathmandu, is shrouded in smoke. The palace in Nepal is completely engulfed in flames, and no efforts are being made to extinguish it. The building housed key offices and government departments, including the Prime Minister’s office.

Currently, radicals are building barricades, continuing to attack security forces and officials. The Minister of Finance was beaten. He tried to escape from the crowd, but was captured and taken away in an unknown direction. There was an attack on the former Prime Minister and his wife, who is the head of Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She was locked in her house, and the building was set on fire. The woman died.

Protesters Began Storming a Prison in Nepal

According to India Today, hundreds of prisoners have already escaped.

The number of victims is in the hundreds, with dozens already dead. A building of an airline, whose helicopters were used by the military for evacuating ministers, is on fire. Essentially, the country is now practically leaderless. Earlier reports indicated that after the Prime Minister left, the President also departed, but this information was refuted. An address from the army chief is expected in the coming hours. His speech has been announced by an Indian TV channel. A curfew has been imposed across the country. Airports are closed at least until Thursday. Some experts see the reason for the sharp escalation in Nepal’s situation as the warming of political and trade relations between India and China. It is also possible that external political strategists are tempted to provoke tension in the Asian region at any cost. Supporting this version, fires have started at the Nepal-India border, and all border crossings are closed.