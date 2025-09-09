Hostile Act - Poland Moves Troops to Border with Belarus

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/67ae06c2-f47c-44cd-bed6-773d93d172d2/conversions/e5ba0892-63b9-491e-8fb1-e6ed562d9fb4-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/67ae06c2-f47c-44cd-bed6-773d93d172d2/conversions/e5ba0892-63b9-491e-8fb1-e6ed562d9fb4-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/67ae06c2-f47c-44cd-bed6-773d93d172d2/conversions/e5ba0892-63b9-491e-8fb1-e6ed562d9fb4-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/67ae06c2-f47c-44cd-bed6-773d93d172d2/conversions/e5ba0892-63b9-491e-8fb1-e6ed562d9fb4-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Poland is moving troops to the border with the Republic of Belarus after it announced the closure of border crossings, including those on the railway.

The Polish regime is reinforcing the border allegedly in connection with the Zapad- 2025 exercises. Earlier, Prime Minister Donald Tusk called these maneuvers allegedly training for an attack on Poland.