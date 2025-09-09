3.66 BYN
Hostile Act - Poland Moves Troops to Border with Belarus
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Poland is moving troops to the border with the Republic of Belarus after it announced the closure of border crossings, including those on the railway.
The Polish regime is reinforcing the border allegedly in connection with the Zapad- 2025 exercises. Earlier, Prime Minister Donald Tusk called these maneuvers allegedly training for an attack on Poland.
At the same time, the exercises have already been moved deeper into the country. At all levels, it is noted that these are traditional planned drills that are not directed against anyone.