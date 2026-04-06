Lukashenko congratulates Federation Council Chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko on her birthday

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko on her birthday, the Belarusian leader's press service reported.

"Your many years of work in public administration exemplify genuine service to the interests of the Russian Federation and its citizens, combining the highest professionalism, wisdom, and unwavering attention to people," the message read.

The head of state emphasized that Valentina Matviyenko, through her fruitful work as Chairwoman of the Federation Council, makes a significant personal contribution to deepening the strategic partnership between Belarus and Russia, upholding integration priorities and strengthening the parliamentary dimension of the Union State.