Lukashenko Congratulates First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, on His Anniversary

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Nursultan Nazarbayev, the first President of Kazakhstan, on his jubilee, emphasizing his invaluable contributions to the establishment of statehood and the shaping of Kazakhstan’s socio-economic foundation. Lukashenko also highlighted Nazarbayev’s role in advancing integration processes and strengthening security across the Eurasian space. This information was reported by BELTA, citing the Presidential Press Service.

“With great warmth, I recall our meetings and express my gratitude for your efforts in strengthening the friendly ties between the brotherly peoples of Belarus and Kazakhstan,” the Belarusian leader stated.

The head of state expressed confidence that Minsk and Astana’s course towards deepening alliance and strategic partnership will maintain a positive trajectory, resulting in new significant achievements both in bilateral cooperation and within international organizations.