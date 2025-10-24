3.67 BYN
Thailand and Cambodia sign peace agreement with Donald Trump in attendance
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Thailand and Cambodia signed a peace agreement at the ASEAN summit in Malaysia with Donald Trump in attendance.
In his presence, a declaration was signed to resolve the conflict that began in May. Both countries agreed to end the fighting and release 18 Cambodian prisoners of war. Malaysia will send observers to monitor the ceasefire.
The border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia arose over Phnom Penh's plans to build tourist facilities and expand military infrastructure in the disputed territories. Fighting raged from July 24 to 29 and ended with a ceasefire brokered by the US, China, and Malaysia.