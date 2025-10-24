3.67 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.46 BYN
Not a single cent for military needs: Fico refused to sponsor the Ukrainian conflict
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Not a single cent for military needs: Fico refused to sponsor the Ukrainian conflictnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d7500e4f-8d11-445e-a36b-5caa2c16781b/conversions/0fdd5b5d-af5a-4183-b697-749aaa044903-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d7500e4f-8d11-445e-a36b-5caa2c16781b/conversions/0fdd5b5d-af5a-4183-b697-749aaa044903-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d7500e4f-8d11-445e-a36b-5caa2c16781b/conversions/0fdd5b5d-af5a-4183-b697-749aaa044903-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d7500e4f-8d11-445e-a36b-5caa2c16781b/conversions/0fdd5b5d-af5a-4183-b697-749aaa044903-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Slovakia will not participate in any European Union schemes proposed to finance the conflict in Ukraine. This was announced by Prime Minister Robert Fico. He noted that various schemes are being proposed, including fundraising or signing loan guarantees, which Fico believes Kiev will never be able to repay.
The head of the Slovak government confirmed that Bratislava's assistance to Ukraine is purely humanitarian.
Fico also assured that the Slovak government under his leadership will never allocate "a single cent" to Kyiv for military needs.