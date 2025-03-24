3.65 BYN
Lukashenko congratulates people of Greece on Independence Day, inviting to visit Belarus more often
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the people of Greece on Independence Day. BelTA reported citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.
"This holiday symbolizes the strength and unity of the people of Greece in the struggle for their identity and freedom. Belarusians have also endured harsh trials and cherish their own history, so they have always been sympathetic to Greeks and have spoken out in favor of maintaining and deepening bilateral relations. I am confident that the return of our countries to constructive dialog is very important in a broader context, in terms of establishing harmony in the European region, creating a peaceful and tranquil future," the message of greetings reads.
The Head of State reiterated his interest in the restoration and development of Belarusian-Greek cooperation and invited Greek people to visit Belarus more often to see our hospitality and friendliness.