Lukashenko congratulates people of Norway on Constitution Day

On behalf of his compatriots and himself, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the people of Norway on Constitution Day. This was reported by BELTA with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"This main document has deep historical and legal roots both in your country and in Belarus, it is the foundation that unites our cultural, religious and national diversity into a single whole," the congratulations read.

The head of state expressed hope that the real blossoming of the Belarusian-Norwegian partnership is yet to come. "I am confident that despite the artificial barriers groundlessly created by modern politicians, we will find an opportunity to return to a full-fledged dialogue for the benefit of both states," the President emphasized. "The Republic of Belarus is ready to resume constructive cooperation with the Kingdom of Norway in all areas of mutual interest."