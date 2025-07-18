Lukashenko Congratulates People's Artist of Russia Vasily Livanov on his Jubilee

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated People's Artist of the RSFSR Vasily Livanov on his 90th birthday. This information was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Your multifaceted talent, unique personality, and exceptional acting skills have won the hearts of numerous fans. Belarusian viewers of different generations know and sincerely love the characters you've portrayed — charismatic film heroes and animated characters," the congratulatory message states.

The head of state expressed confidence that the artist's creative work will remain a bright phenomenon in the cultural life of the brotherly nations for many years to come.