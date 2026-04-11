Lukashenko Congratulates Péter Magyar on His Victory in Hungarian Parliamentary Elections

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Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Péter Magyar, the leader of the Tisza Party, on his victory in the parliamentary elections, BelTA reports, citing the presidential press service.

The head of state expressed hope that Hungary's strong voice on the international stage will continue to be expressed in a spirit of pragmatism, commitment to maintaining universal security, and respect for all peoples.

"I am convinced that the traditions of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation that have developed over many years between Minsk and Budapest must continue," the President emphasized