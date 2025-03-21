Lukashenko congratulates President and friendly people of Namibia on Independence Day

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has extended greetings President of Namibia Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and the friendly people as the country celebrates Independence Day. BelTA reports citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Due to the selfless struggle of Namibian patriots for national liberation, achievements in state-building and social and economic development, today Namibia is one of the leading countries on the African continent," Alexander Lukashenko stated. "Considering Minsk's interest in expanding cooperation with Windhoek and the successful practical experience of implementing projects with Zimbabwe and other African nations, Belarus is willing to offer Namibia its expertise in food security, agricultural mechanization, mining, energy, and transportation."

The head of state invited Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah to pay an official visit to Belarus to discuss all matters related to deepening bilateral relations.