Lukashenko congratulates President and people of Iran on Nowruz

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has sent greetings to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian and Iranian people as the country celebrates Nowruz and the new Persian year 1404, BelTA informs citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"This holiday symbolizes not only the renewal of life, but also the inviolability of traditions, people's unity and universal aspiration for peace and prosperity, inspires people to good deeds," the message of greetings reads.

Alexander Lukashenko has noted that Belarus and Iran are working to further strengthen friendship between the two peoples and create favorable conditions for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation.

"I count on your personal assistance in ensuring high dynamics of contacts at all levels - state, governmental, parliamentary, ministerial and business," the President said.