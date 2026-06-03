Rabbi on Jewish heritage in Belarus: Bobruisk was famous throughout the world as Jerusalem

Bobruisk is a city with a rich Jewish history and traditions. Shaul Khababo, Rabbi of the Bobruisk Jewish Religious Community, spoke about how the Jewish community lived and developed here for centuries, the trials it endured, and how spiritual life is being revived today.

As the rabbi notes, there was even a joke among the people that 50% of Bobruisk was Jewish, and the rest was Jewish women. This rich culture and traditions were developed over centuries.

The history of Jewish settlement in these lands began with one family engaged in the timber business. The Berezina River proved to be a convenient location for transporting and processing timber. When a person earns well, they invite friends to join them – and that's how a shtetl, then a town, and then a city gradually formed.

"If you're happy, you share that love with someone," explained Shaul Khababo. "A very good town grew out of that small family that settled there."

Rabbi of the Jewish Religious Community of Bobruisk, Shaul Khababo

Before World War II, there were 47 synagogue buildings in Babruisk, not counting the yeshiva and religious schools for boys and girls. The entire infrastructure was connected to Jewish life.

An episode recounted by the rabbi himself is particularly revealing. When he considered coming to Babruisk for an internship in 2003, his late grandfather, struggling to pronounce the city's name, said, "Shaul, this is a very great responsibility. Bobruisk was famous throughout the world as Jerusalem. It is a city rich in Jewish culture and tradition. When you go there, take this into account. This city must always shine."

The building that now houses the spiritual center was built in 1890 as a religious school—a yeshiva—where boys, future leaders of Jewish society, studied. Unlike traditional synagogues, which were built with a huge hall downstairs and a balcony gallery for girls on the second floor, this building was originally intended as an educational institution.

During Soviet times, the building served a different purpose: it housed a studio and military warehouses.

"But, thank God, for the sake of justice, and we are very grateful to the heads of state," the rabbi noted. "In 2002, the decision was made to return this building to the Jewish community. Since then, it has regained its spiritual spirit and returned to the life for which it was created 150 years ago."

Today, the Republican Spiritual Center of Judaism of Belarus operates in Bobruisk. Anyone wishing to experience Jewish culture and tradition is welcome to come here.

Republican Spiritual Center of Judaism of Belarus

Five volunteers work in the building, conducting tours and explaining the exhibitions. In just one day, the center is reportedly visited by approximately 20 groups of one to three people. Families stroll through the city and stop in to explore.

With the support of the city, a separate building was purchased opposite the spiritual center. It will house a full-fledged museum, which will comprehensively present both the religious and everyday aspects of Jewish life.